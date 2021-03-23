Namibia: More Heavy Storms Coming

23 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE Namibia Meteorological Service (NMS) has revealed that heavy storms will persist in the north-western and central-northern parts of the country in the coming weeks.

This also includes the Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Hardap and //Kharas regions.

Odile Kgobetsi, a weather forecaster at the NMS, says flash floods are expected.

"We received 18 mm of rain within a 24-hour period today at Onghwiyuno 1 village in the Okongo constituency in the Ohangwena region. Some 55 mm was recorded at Ondangwa on Friday night," Kgobetsi said over the weekend.

Oshakati received 27 mm, King Kauluma 5 mm and Okapya 7 mm of rainfall over the weekend, the forecaster said yesterday morning.

The recent abundant rains have sparked a wave of relief and hope among communal farmers in the Oshana region, who have been fearing another year of drought after a dry spell lasting weeks.

The Oshana region last week received persistent rains that continued into the weekend, causing roads and some homesteads to be flooded.

As the planting season for many crops, such as mahangu, sorghum, groundnuts and beans is already over, the scorching heat of the past weeks almost dashed hopes of a good harvest for the year as crops were starting to wilt.

"We were starting to get worried because the heat was just too much. No clouds were in sight and all signs of rain disappeared. Now we are more hopeful and we will continue to pray for more rain so that we can have good harvests in the end," Elyambala resident Maria Paulus says.

Eveline Timotheus, another farmer, says she was getting worried when all signs of rain disappeared.

"We usually start ploughing from November throughout December each year, and rain falls all the way until March and April, but this year February and March were a bit disappointing.

"Normally around this time of the year our crops would have been showing signs of good harvests, reaching the sky, which is currently not the case. It is very worrying. This is our main source of income. We eat from the fields, and with no good rains we will starve.

"The situation has been hard for a while due to Covid-19 . We will keep hoping the rain continues," Timotheus says.

