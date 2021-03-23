Egypt: Nawal El Saadawi - the Fierce Feminist Who Liberated Herself From Fear

22 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Maureen Isaacson

Nawal el Saadawi, the Egyptian feminist writer-activist who died on Sunday at 89, was a physician, psychiatrist and revolutionary pathbreaker. She wasn't afraid of death, believing that 'before death one is unconscious'.

There was little Nawal el Saadawi was afraid of and taking the podium at the African Women Writer's Symposium Johannesburg, in November 2011, she incited her audience to rise against the government. "They have failed to bring economic liberation." Her rallying call to revolt was met with enthusiasm.

Saadawi had come to the symposium hot off Cairo's Tahrir Square, where she had joined tens of thousands of Egyptians as they rose up against the three-decade-long misrule of Hosni Mubarak.

"I was in the revolution now," she said, "I have been dreaming about this revolution since I was 10 years old. It was like a déjà vu." But she was not going to rest because "only the head of the old regime had gone, with Mubarak; "the body of the old regime has survived, and colonialism is still there. We need to fight back".

In an interview, after the symposium, she said, "I hate double standards. The biggest problems facing the world are the military and nuclear power. Violence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.