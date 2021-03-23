Angola: Foreign Minister Represents Head of State At Tanzanian Leader Funeral

22 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, is representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at the funeral of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, taking place in the city of Dodoma.

According to information from the Directorate of Information Technology and Institutional Communication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Téte António has been in the political capital of Tanzania since this morning.

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, died last Wednesday (17), at the age of 61, victim of illness.

The Angolan leader sent a message of condolence to the Vice-President of Tanzania, Samia Hassan Suhulu, expressing "deep sorrow" on learning of the "premature death" of John Pombe Magufuli.

In the message, President Lourenço expressed his belief that Tanzania's leaders would be able to overcome this "difficult moment" with serenity, paying homage to the deceased Head of State.

In the occasion, the Angolan President presented to the mourning family, the people and the Tanzanian Government, on behalf of the Angolan Government and on his own behalf, the deepest feelings of regret.

John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the fifth President of the United Republic of Tanzania, had led the country since November 2015 and was re-elected for a second term in October 2020.

