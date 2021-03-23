Angola: Unicef Advises Balanced Water Management

Luanda — The UNICEF representative in Angola, Ivan Yerovi, on Monday in Luanda, stressed the need for correct, balanced and equitable management of water resources, in order to better meet the needs of communities.

In a message alluding to the World Water Day, marked on March 22nd, Yerovi stressed that the way water is valued determines how it is managed and shared.

"The value of water is much more than its price - water has an enormous and complex value for our families, culture, health, education, economy and the integrity of our natural environment," reads the message to which ANGOP had access.

In his message, the diplomat highlighted the need to fully understand the cultural values surrounding water, involving a more diversified group of parties interested in the management of water resources.

In the case of Angola, he said, both the long-term National Development Strategy "Angola 2025" and the medium-term National Development Plan (PDN) identify "The access to drinking water, energy and basic sanitation services for the majority of the population" as one of the components of the specific national strategic objective for "Human Development".

Ivan Yerovi said that the Government of Angola recognises the strategic importance of the water and sanitation sector and its impact in the social, economic, environmental and public health spheres.

