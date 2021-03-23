Angola: Poetess Maria Alexandre Dáskalos Dies

22 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan writer Maria Alexandre Dáskalos died Saturday in Luanda, victim of illness, a family source announced the death and that the poetess's funeral will be held on a date to be announced.

Maria Alexandre Dáskalos was born in 1957, in Huambo city. She graduated in Literature.

Maria Alexandre Dáskalos was, alongside Ana Paula Tavares, Ana Santana, Lisa Castel and Amelia da Lomba, among others, one of the female voices with recognized prestige in literary circles.

Her work includes the poetic works "Do Tempo Suspenso" (1998), "Lágrimas e Laranjas" (2001), and "Jardim das Delícias" (2003).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

