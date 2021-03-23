Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Named Best Bank in Rwanda

22 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Global Finance has named Bank of Kigali as the best bank in Rwanda in 2021.

The announcement was made during the 28th annual awards for the World's Best Banks by Global Finance, with 35 best banks in Africa awarded of which Bank of Kigali is part.

The accolade reflects the Bank's commitment to restore growth and drawing a way forward during the unprecedented economic conditions created by Covid-19.

Bank of Kigali is a subsidiary of BK Group which has three other subsidiaries; BK Insurance, BK TecHouse and BK Capital.

"Banks are playing a key role in economic recovery around the world. Our Best Bank awards highlight the leaders in restoring growth and mapping a way forward," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance.

"This year's evaluations are more important and valuable than at any point in their 28-year history, given the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic."

"This award comes as a true testimony of our dedication to provide the best financial services to our customers, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic," said Diane Karusisi, Bank of Kigali CEO.

The winners of this year's awards are banks that attended carefully to their customers' needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

Banks were invited to submit entries supporting their selection.

Objective criteria considered included growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products.

Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

The overall Best Bank in the World will be announced in the summer and published in October, along with the Best Global Banks in more than a dozen key categories.

Headquartered in New York, with offices around the world, Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 189 countries.

Its audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

