Mozambique: Over Half a Tonne of Drugs Seized in Quelimane

22 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) has announced the seizure of over half a tonne of illicit drugs from a house in Quelimane, capital of the central province of |Zambezia.

According to the Sernic spokesperson in Zambezia, Obdele Basilio, cited in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", the drugs seized were 440 kilos of heroin, 180 kilos of cannabis and 5.5 kilos of morphine.

The police detained two people. One was a Tanzanian who had been renting the house, located in the neighbourhood of Sampene, and the second was his Mozambican domestic servant. Basilio did not name either of them, and said the police are now tracking down the other members of the drug trafficking network.

He told reporters that recently traffickers have used Quelimane to receive and distribute drugs that come from Tanzania by sea. The drug consignments are sent on in smaller quantities overland to Maputo or to South Africa.

The two suspects denied any connection with drug trafficking. The Tanzanian claimed that his business in Quelimane was to buy crabs and other fisheries produce which he sent to Tanzania from where it was exported to China. The Mozambican also denied all knowledge of the drugs.

The owner of the house claimed he did not know what happened in his house, since he did not often visit his tenant.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.