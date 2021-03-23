Mozambique: Over Half a Tonne of Drugs Seized in Quelimane

Maputo — Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) has announced the seizure of over half a tonne of illicit drugs from a house in Quelimane, capital of the central province of |Zambezia.

According to the Sernic spokesperson in Zambezia, Obdele Basilio, cited in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", the drugs seized were 440 kilos of heroin, 180 kilos of cannabis and 5.5 kilos of morphine.

The police detained two people. One was a Tanzanian who had been renting the house, located in the neighbourhood of Sampene, and the second was his Mozambican domestic servant. Basilio did not name either of them, and said the police are now tracking down the other members of the drug trafficking network.

He told reporters that recently traffickers have used Quelimane to receive and distribute drugs that come from Tanzania by sea. The drug consignments are sent on in smaller quantities overland to Maputo or to South Africa.

The two suspects denied any connection with drug trafficking. The Tanzanian claimed that his business in Quelimane was to buy crabs and other fisheries produce which he sent to Tanzania from where it was exported to China. The Mozambican also denied all knowledge of the drugs.

The owner of the house claimed he did not know what happened in his house, since he did not often visit his tenant.