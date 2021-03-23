Mozambique: Sweden Supports Cabo Delgado Displaced People

Maputo — The Swedish government on Monday announced a grant of seven million Swedish crowns (about 833,000 US dollars) to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to meet the needs of internally displaced people in Mozambique.

This is in addition to almost 700 million crowns that Sweden has granted to the UNHCR for basic support to Mozambique in 2021.

Cited in a joint press release from the UNHCR and the Swedish embassy, the UNHCR representative in Mozambique, Samuel Chakwera, said "we are very grateful for this contribution, since it will help us assist and protect 27,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in Mozambique, as well as more than 669,000 internally displaced people affected by the violence in Cabo Delgado province, whose numbers are increasing by the day".

The UNHCR says it has identified and is implementing programmes that meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of the displaced people and host communities in Cabo Delgado and the neighbouring provinces

The main objectives of the UNHCR with regard to the internally displaced people for this year, says the release, "include identifying, mitigating and responding to the risks of protecting the affected populations, and expanding the protection mechanisms through building the capacity of the affected communities so that they can solve their own protection concerns".

The Swedish ambassador to Mozambique, Mette Sunnergren, said her country "prioritises the rights and needs of refugees and displaced people and is one of the UNHCR's largest donors. We are confident that this humanitarian support will help provide assistance to the people displaced internally in Cabo Delgado and the neighbouring provinces, particularly women and girls affected by the crisis".