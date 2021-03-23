Mozambique: China Pardons Part of Mozambique's Debt

Pixabay
Mozambique debt.
22 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Chinese government on Friday pardoned 2.6 billion meticais (about 36 million US dollars, at current exchange rates) of Mozambique's debt to China.

Mozambique owes about 150 billion meticais to China, and so the amount pardoned is about 1.7 per cent of the total.

A protocol on the debt forgiveness was signed in Maputo by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo and Chinese ambassador Wang Hejun.

Speaking immediately after the signing ceremony, Macamo stressed that Mozambique was among the first countries to receive the VeroCell vaccine against the Covid-19 respiratory disease. In February, the Chinese government donated 200,000 doses of this vaccine, manufactured by the company Sinopharm. The vaccine is being administered, in two doses, to Mozambican health professionals, who are at the top of the list of priority groups for vaccination.

Macamo thanked the Chinese government for the support it has given in the fight against Covid-19.

Macamo and Wang also signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation. Under this agreement China will grant Mozambique 1.6 billion meticais to finance a variety of economic and social projects.

Macamo was confident that the Chinese assistance will act as a catalyst on Mozambique's efforts to promote rapid, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

More on This
Breather For Mozambique as China Cancels Some Debt
Huge Public Debt Threatens Mozambique's Financial System
China Comes to Mozambique's Rescue as Aid Cuts Begin to Hurt
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.