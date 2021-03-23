Niger: Suspected Jihadist Attack Kills 'At Least 137'

Sayouba Traoré/© RFI
Tillabéry in Niger where many attacks have taken place (file photo)
22 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Gunmen, believed to be jihadists, have raided villages near Niger's border with Mali shooting "at everything that moved," local officials have said.

The death toll in an attack on villages in southwestern Niger rose to at least 137 people, a government spokesman said Monday.

It constitutes the deadliest suspected jihadist massacre to hit the African nation in recent times.

"In treating civilian populations systematically as targets now, these armed bandits have gone a step further into horror and brutality," government spokesman Zakaria Abdourahamane said in a statement on public television.

The government revised the death toll of the attack, which was previously estimated to be 60.

What happened in the attack in Niger?

Armed men on motorbikes struck the villages of Intazayene, Bakorat, and Wistane near the border with Mali, shooting "at everything which moved," a local official said.

"The government condemns these brutal acts perpetrated by individuals who know neither faith nor the law," the government spokesman said.

He also announced three days of national mourning starting Tuesday, adding that the government vowed to reinforce security in the region and bring "the perpetrators of these cowardly and criminal acts" to justice.

Rising extremist attacks

Sunday's massacre comes amid an escalation in attacks following the election of President Mohamed Bazoum weeks earlier. His election was confirmed by the country's constitutional court on Sunday.

Last week, 66 people were killed in a similar attack that took place in the Tillaberi region, a "tri-border area" where the frontiers of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali converge.

President Bazoum offered his condolences to the family of the victims in a tweet on Monday.

"After the Banibangou massacre, yesterday the terrorists, in the same barbaric way, struck the peaceful civilian populations of Intazayene and Bakorat," he said.

The attack also brought back memories of January's massacre - one of the worst in Niger's history - which left 100 people dead in two villages in the Mangaize district of Tillaberi.

The region is plagued by jihadist activity which, according to analysts, is made worse by counterterrorism offensives that help give rise to ethnic militias.

Niger is battling the spread of deadly extremist violence, with jihadist insurgencies that have spilled over from Mali and Nigeria.

adi/rt (AFP, AP)

Tagged:
