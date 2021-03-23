Seychelles, Qatar Sign Agreements On Military Cooperation, Sports

22 March 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles and Qatar signed two new agreements during a three-day official visit by President Wavel Ramkalawan that outline cooperation in military affairs and sports, State House said Monday.

The two agreements were signed by Sylvestre Radegonde, the Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Both MOUs were signed in the presence of Ramkalawan and the Amir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The new Memorandum of Understanding on military cooperation reflects a critical milestone in the Seychelles-Qatar relations in the domain of military and maritime security.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has a vast Exclusive Economic Zone of 1.4 million square kilometres which makes maritime surveillance a challenge for local law enforcement.

The new agreement will be important for maritime security and coastal surveillance which are prerequisites to safeguarding against human and drug trafficking, piracy and other forms of terrorism, State House said.

The Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of sports signifies the two countries' commitment to exploring other areas instead of the traditional fields of collaboration.

With the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports activities among others have been impacted by restrictions imposed on movements.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.