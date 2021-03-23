Rwanda: Over 97% Covid-19 Vaccines Received Have Been Administered - Minister Ngamije

22 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Minister for Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije has said that at least 97 per cent of the Covid vaccines that were received in the country have been administered as first shot, to high-risk groups.

This comes nearly three weeks after the government kicked off the national vaccination drive upon reception of the first batch of the vaccines distributed under the Covax facility.

Ngamije was appearing on the national broadcaster on Sunday, March 21 to among others highlight the country's progress to control the spread of the pandemic.

He pointed out that much as the country had 'almost' used up the first consignment of the vaccines received in March, the many among the high-risk population have at least received the first shot.

"The vaccination exercise is going on well. We received the first batch of about 344,000 shots and (over 330,) of the priority groups have so far received their first shot," Ngamije said.

He said that the remaining 'few' jabs will be used in the next coming days, estimating that by Thursday, March 25 all the available shots will have been used up.

This is a big step in the country's battle against the virus, he noted, adding that plans are in advanced stages to administer the second shot for those who received the first one, and at the same time continue to expand the exercise to other groups.

Commenting on the timeframe for the second vaccination exercise, Minister Ngamije revealed that health officials already have in their database all recipients of the first shot, adding that they will be alerted whenever their second shot is due.

"There is a plan to distribute the second shots as soon as they are available. We have their contacts and all the information and they will be informed."

He added that the Ministry of Health plans to vaccinate AstraZeneca recipients after 12 weeks from the first shot whereas Pfizer recipients will only wait for 28 days.

"They will all be informed on time and none of them will be left behind. We are fortunate to have all their contact details and this will make it easier," Ngamije reiterated.

The development was announced on the same day Rwanda confirmed 12 cases of new variants strain of Covid-19.

Ngamije disclosed that all the cases were linked to international travel into the country.

Among the 12 cases, he pointed out, 2 patients were detected with the UK variant, while the rest were found with the highly contagious South African variant of the coronavirus.

So far, 20,828 total cases have been recorded in Rwanda and 290 people have lost their lives to the virus since the outbreak in March.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.