Rwanda: PM Ngirente Eulogizes Magufuli in Dodoma

Prime Minister of Rwanda Edouard Ngirente, on behalf of President Paul Kagame delivered remarks condoling the people of Tanzania on the death of their President John Pombe Magufuli who succumbed to heart complications last week.

Ngirente represented Kagame at the state funeral held on Monday, March 22 in honour of the fallen Tanzanian leader, which was attended by several heads of state and government.

Magufuli passed away on Wednesday, March 17, at the age of 61.

"On behalf of President Paul Kagame, and on behalf of people and Republic of Rwanda, I would like to extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the people and government of United Republic of Tanzania for the loss of the patriotic leader, His Excellency Dr.John Pombe Joseph Magufuli," said Ngirente.

He added that the government of Rwanda has had a privilege of working closely with the deceased leader not only as an East African Community integration champion but also as a contributor to strengthening the Rwanda-Tanzania bilateral relations.

"His legacy will always be remembered," he added.

Upon election for the first term in 2015, Magufuli made his first foreign trip to Rwanda a few days after he was sworn in.

Magufuli's death was announced on state television by the country's then Vice President, Samia Suluhu who has since been sworn in as the president for the remaining years on the term for which Magufuli was elected.

Magufuli had only been elected for his second term last year in October.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While paying tribute to Magufuli, on March 18, President Paul Kagame announced on his Twitter handle: "We are saddened by the loss of my brother and friend, President Magufuli. His contribution to his country and to our region will not be forgotten. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Tanzania. The people of Rwanda stand with Tanzania during this difficult time."

Kagame directed that the Rwandan flag and that of the East African Community will fly at half-mast across the Rwandan territory including diplomatic missions abroad to honour Magufuli.

The period of mourning will last until the day of Magufuli's burial, which is slated for Friday, March 26.

First elected as a Member of Parliament in 1995, Magufuli served in the Cabinet of Tanzania as Deputy Minister of Works from 1995 to 2006, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement from 2006 to 2008, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries from 2008 to 2010.

He returned to the works docket in 2010 serving until 2015, before being elected as the fifth President of Tanzania.

Magufuli is survived by a wife and two children.