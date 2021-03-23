Angola: Minister Wants Reflection On Angolan Literary Market

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, Sunday stressed the need for a "deep" reflection on the teaching of literature, enhancing the role played by poets in the process of the national liberation struggle.

In a message alluding to the World Poetry Day, Jomo Fortunato said that Angolan poetry, as a literary corpus, has always raised questions about the human condition, in a colonial situation, in complicity with the evolution of Angola's political history.

Besides congratulating the Angolan poets, especially those of the new generation, Jomo Fortunato also highlights the need for transmission, through intertextual processes, the legacy of the founding poets of modern Angolan poetry, especially Joaquim Dias Cordeiro da Mata, Agostinho Neto, António Jacinto and Viriato da Cruz.

The World Poetry Day, established in 1999 by Unesco, aims to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to increase the opportunity to hear languages considered to be under threat, as well as to promote an encounter between poetry and other expressions such as theatre, dance, music and painting and to increase the visibility of poetry in the media.

In a message alluding to the World Poetry Day, Jomo Fortunato said that Angolan poetry, as a literary corpus, has always raised questions about the human condition, in a colonial situation, in complicity with the evolution of Angola's political history.

Besides congratulating the Angolan poets, especially those of the new generation, Jomo Fortunato also highlights the need for transmission, through intertextual processes, the legacy of the founding poets of modern Angolan poetry, especially Joaquim Dias Cordeiro da Mata, Agostinho Neto, António Jacinto and Viriato da Cruz.

The World Poetry Day, established in 1999 by Unesco, aims to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to increase the opportunity to hear languages considered to be under threat, as well as to promote an encounter between poetry and other expressions such as theatre, dance, music and painting and to increase the visibility of poetry in the media.