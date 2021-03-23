Angola: Covid-19 - 54 New Infections Diagnosed in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — Angola registered, in the past 24 hours, 54 new infections, 1 death and 3 recovered patients.

According to the health bulletin, amongst the new patients 48 were diagnosed in Luanda, 2 in Huambo, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Benguela, 1 in Cuando Cubando and 1 in Zaire.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 1 to 73, are 24 men and 30 women.

The death, which involves an Angolan citizen, was registered in Huambo.

The recovered patients reside in Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 21,696 positive cases, with 526 deaths, 20,068 recovered and 1,102 active. Of the active patients, 8 are in critical state, 12 are serious, 32 moderate, 38 light and 1,012 asymptomatic.

There are 90 people in hospitalisation centres and 107 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,537 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 1,133 samples.

