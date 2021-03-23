Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 37 New Infections, 5 Recoveries

Luanda — The health authorities reported on Sunday the record of 37 new cases, 1 death and 5 recovered patients.

According to the health bulletin, 34 cases were diagnosed in Luanda and 3 in Zaire province, involving 28 men and 9 women.

The new patients range in age from 4 to 69 nine years old.

The recovered patients reside in Luanda.

The death involves a Portuguese citizen, aged 60, resident in Luanda.

The general picture of the country indicates 21.733 positive cases, with 527 deaths, 20.073 recovered and 1.102 active. Of the active cases, 9 are in critical state, 13 serious, 38 moderate, 36 light and 1,037 asymptomatic.

There are 96 people in hospitalisation centres, 111 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,537 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 857 samples.

According to the health bulletin, 34 cases were diagnosed in Luanda and 3 in Zaire province, involving 28 men and 9 women.

The new patients range in age from 4 to 69 nine years old.

The recovered patients reside in Luanda.

The death involves a Portuguese citizen, aged 60, resident in Luanda.

The general picture of the country indicates 21.733 positive cases, with 527 deaths, 20.073 recovered and 1.102 active. Of the active cases, 9 are in critical state, 13 serious, 38 moderate, 36 light and 1,037 asymptomatic.

There are 96 people in hospitalisation centres, 111 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,537 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 857 samples.