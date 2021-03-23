Mozambique: Deterioration in Humanitarian Situation Curbs Access to Health Services

Helvisney Cardoso/UN Mozambique
Displaced women receiving dignity kits supported by UNFPA, at Paquitequete beach, Pemba City, Cabo Delgado.
23 March 2021
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

People have fled to urban areas such as Pemba, Montepuez, and Metuge, putting increased strain on communities and infrastructure, including on already fragile medical services.

Mahate health centre can no longer accommodate the increased numbers of incoming patients. As an intermediary solution a tent was installed.

Despite the increased needs, the number of staff remains the same, this means additional working hours due to a significant higher number of consultation. In addition, lack of space makes it extremely difficult to ensure patients' privacy and carrying out some essential tests.

This year, the ICRC will rehabilitate nine primary health facilities, including Mahate, serving more than 175,400 patients in Pemba alone and also support the hospital in Montepuez and pursue our material support to Decimo Congresso.

In September 2020 ICRC in partnership with other organizations, finalized the rehabilitation of the COVID-19 treatment centre, Decimo Congresso, in Pemba and gave medical equipment, including ventilators, and hygiene items.

23 March 2021

Over 600,000 people have fled the upsurge of violence in the northern province of Cabo Delgado since last year. This has contributed to services including medical care being overwhelmed.

ICRC has so far rehabilitated three primary health centres in Pemba City with an improved water supply and sanitation systems. The centres have benefited 75,000 community members, including internally displaced people who have arrived recently.

Read the original article on ICRC.

More on This
Displacement in Northern Mozambique May Reach One Million - UN
Children Murdered in Mozambique As Conflict Intensifies - NGO
Amnesty Report Details Human Rights Violations in Mozambique
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Covid-19 Fears As Mozambique Conflict Fuels Overcrowding, Hunger
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Committee of the Red Cross. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.