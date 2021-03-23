Nigeria: Presidency Reiterates Commitment to Diversify Economy Through Mining

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) has reiterated the commitment of his government to diversify Nigeria's economy away from oil and gas through the mining and agriculture sectors, adding that they are viable options that must be focused on so as to have a secured economic environment.

The President, according to a statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Sade Fatoke, stated this at the opening ceremony of the 56th Annual International Conference and Exhibitions of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) held recently in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Buhari, who was represented by Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, said the theme of the event, "Responsible Exploration and Exploitation of Mineral Resources in a Secured Environment" is very apt and timely considering the Administration's vision and policy focus for the development and growth of the minerals sector.

While delivering the welcome address earlier, President of NMGS, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom, who is also the Director- General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, (MCO) expressed the society's commitment to continue partnering with the government towards deepening and sustaining the current resurgence of activities in the solid minerals sector.

Engr Nkom disclosed that members of NMGS are currently involved in the National Integration Mining Project (NIMEP), being supervised by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) among other programmes. He further revealed that the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) is establishing Artisanal Mining Clusters in Bauchi, Kogi, Ebonyi and Cross River States to provide opportunity for the off-take of the mined minerals in a structured manner.

The keynote address was delivered by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari who is a corporate member and was awarded Fellow of the Society, while goodwill messages were delivered by the host, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr Oluseyi Makinde, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipreye Sylvia.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha was represented by Prof. Adesola Adepoju, the Director-General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, among other dignitaries that were conferred with Honourary Fellowship.