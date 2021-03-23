Algeria: Ethiopian Embassy in Algiers Holds Coffee B2B Session

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Embassy in Algeria held today a Business to Business (B2B) virtual session for Ethiopian Coffee exporting companies and Algerian coffee importers, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his opening remarks, Ethiopian Ambassador to Algeria, Nebiat Getachew noted that the Embassy is committed to expand opportunities to strengthen trade and investment relations with Algeria.

He also mentioned that this B2B session is meant to address specific commercial modalities between exporters and importers.

The event is a continuation of the Embassy's effort to introduce Ethiopian coffee to the Algerian market, the ambassador indicated.

On January 18, 2021 the Embassy held the first Virtual business promotion session to sensitize both Ethiopian exporters and Algerian importers.

Following that session, there has been a specific interest among Algerian coffee companies for more detailed B2B engagement with Ethiopian exporters.

Consequently, in today's B2B Ethiopian exporters were able to present such details as quality, shipment and payment modalities to their Algerian counterpart, it was pointed out.

Sagrifood, Fennec Coffee, Chocaf International Afli café and other Algerian companies took part in the B2B session.