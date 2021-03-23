Africa: Cameroon Prepares for Cape Verde and Rwanda Without France Based Players

Cameroon recalled 26 Indomitable Lions for their match day 5 and 6 games of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 qualifying matches against Cape Verde and Rwanda respectively.

Faced with the reluctance of French clubs to release players outside Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cameroon coach Toni Conceiçao had to fins alternatives to Toko Kombi (Lyon), Harold Moukoudi (Saint Etienne), Yvan Neyou (Saint Etienne) and Stéphane Bahoken (Angers).

Six players were called to the rescue, namely Clinton Njie (Dynamo Moscow), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (La Gantoise), Yan Brice Eteki (Grenada), Kunde Malong (Mainz), Charles Salomon Banga (Coton Sport de Garoua) and Ngnowa Man Ykre (Colombe du Dja). Toni Conceiçao also summons Faï Collins, the right-back of Standard de Liège in Belgium to make up for the last-minute absence of Serge Leuko.

In short, Cameroon recalled five local players from youth national teams, namely the U-20 Lions captain Meyapia Fongain (Fauve Azur), and Total CHAN 2020 products Salomon Banga (Coton Sport de Garoua); Hashou Kerrido (PWD of Bamenda), Martin Ako Assomo (AS Fortuna) and Ngnowa Man Ykre (Colombe du Dja.

Cameroon faces Cape Verde in Praia on March 26, before facing Rwanda in Douala on March 30, counting for the 6th and last match day of the qualifiers' group F.

Although automatically qualified as hosts of next year's Total Africa Cup of Nations, the Indomitable Lions want to finish the group on top. They currently have 10 points, six more than Cape Verde and Mozambique who have 4, while Rwanda trails the group on two points.