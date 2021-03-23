Africa: Cameroon Prepares for Cape Verde and Rwanda Without France Based Players

23 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cameroon recalled 26 Indomitable Lions for their match day 5 and 6 games of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 qualifying matches against Cape Verde and Rwanda respectively.

Faced with the reluctance of French clubs to release players outside Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cameroon coach Toni Conceiçao had to fins alternatives to Toko Kombi (Lyon), Harold Moukoudi (Saint Etienne), Yvan Neyou (Saint Etienne) and Stéphane Bahoken (Angers).

Six players were called to the rescue, namely Clinton Njie (Dynamo Moscow), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (La Gantoise), Yan Brice Eteki (Grenada), Kunde Malong (Mainz), Charles Salomon Banga (Coton Sport de Garoua) and Ngnowa Man Ykre (Colombe du Dja). Toni Conceiçao also summons Faï Collins, the right-back of Standard de Liège in Belgium to make up for the last-minute absence of Serge Leuko.

In short, Cameroon recalled five local players from youth national teams, namely the U-20 Lions captain Meyapia Fongain (Fauve Azur), and Total CHAN 2020 products Salomon Banga (Coton Sport de Garoua); Hashou Kerrido (PWD of Bamenda), Martin Ako Assomo (AS Fortuna) and Ngnowa Man Ykre (Colombe du Dja.

Cameroon faces Cape Verde in Praia on March 26, before facing Rwanda in Douala on March 30, counting for the 6th and last match day of the qualifiers' group F.

Although automatically qualified as hosts of next year's Total Africa Cup of Nations, the Indomitable Lions want to finish the group on top. They currently have 10 points, six more than Cape Verde and Mozambique who have 4, while Rwanda trails the group on two points.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.