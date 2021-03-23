Africa: Statement By H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, On Somalia

22 March 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa, 22 March 2021: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, continues to monitor the developments in Somalia ahead of today's planned National Consultative Forum meeting to resolve the electoral impasse.

While the Chairperson is encouraged by the arrival in Mogadishu of leaders from all the Federal Member States, as well as other stakeholders, he is gravely concerned at reports that the meeting could take place without the participation all the FMS Presidents.

The Chairperson urges national stakeholders to engage in a constructive dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues within the framework of the 17 September 2020 agreement and the 16 February 2021 Baidoa Technical Committee recommendations for the good of the country and of all Somalis.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU's commitment to continue supporting the people and Government of Somalia in their quest for an immediate organisation of peaceful and transparent elections.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: African Union

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.