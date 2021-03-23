Uganda: Deputy CJ Tips Judges On Climate Justice

23 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, has urged judicial officers to exploit all avenues available to widen their knowledge on climate justice in order to have a broader understanding of the subject when they are adjudicating related disputes.

Justice Buteera explained that given the limited natural resources and the pressure exerted on them, many climate related disputes have since come to courts.

He cited disputes involving people who have encroached on public forests, sparking conflict with forestry authorities; wild animals attacking communities neighbouring the national parks, the wild animals attacking trespassers in the parks such as poachers; swamps being reclaimed for farming, among other climate conflicts.

"The justices, judges and magistrates should, therefore, exploit all avenues to widen their knowledge about climate justice so that when they encounter issues related thereto, they address them with a strong foundation in climate jurisprudence," Mr Buteera said on Friday in Kampala while officiating the training of a section of judicial officers on climate justice.

The climate justice training was organised by Green Watch, an environmental rights advocacy non-governmental organisation, and the Judicial Training Institute of the Judiciary.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.