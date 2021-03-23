Angola Restructures Private Debt Without Downgrading - UN

22 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is the only country that has managed to restructure the private debt without this implying a drop in the "Rating", said Monday the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe,

Songwe explained that "Angola was a kind of precursor in what the Common Framework for dealing with debt beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI)".

"The authorities managed to negotiate with Chinese public and private creditors and had long talks to address the debt before the Common Framework was launched. They were lucky and did it quickly, "said Vera Songwe.

Speaking to the Portuguese News agency (Lusa), on the sidelines of the conference of African finance ministers, running until Tuesday, the official stated that no country has gone through the Framework process".

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa confirmed the view that joining this initiative launched by the G20 to deal with unsustainable debt, beyond DSSI, implies a drop in the "Rating".

Songwe explained that "Angola was a kind of precursor in what the Common Framework for dealing with debt beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI)".

"The authorities managed to negotiate with Chinese public and private creditors and had long talks to address the debt before the Common Framework was launched. They were lucky and did it quickly, "said Vera Songwe.

Speaking to the Portuguese News agency (Lusa), on the sidelines of the conference of African finance ministers, running until Tuesday, the official stated that no country has gone through the Framework process".

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa confirmed the view that joining this initiative launched by the G20 to deal with unsustainable debt, beyond DSSI, implies a drop in the "Rating".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.