Angola: Unita Defends Broad Consultation of Proposed Constitutional Review

22 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Opposition UNITA party's Parliamentary group defended Monday a "wide consultation" of the society, in particular of the political organisations, prior to the final approval of the Draft Law on partial Revision of the Constitution.

The proposal, brought forward by President of the Republic, is being analysed by the National Assembly's specialty commissions, after its approval, in general terms, last week.

According to the MP Mihaela Webba, who was speaking at a press conference, UNITA agrees with the revision of some of the articles of the Constitution, in force since 2010, but calls for everyone to be consulted.

The proposed revision clarifies the question of Parliament's inspection of the acts of the President of the Republic, among other matters.

It also cover the question of the voting process of Angolans living abroad, as well as the question of gradualism in municipal elections in Angola.

Scrap gradualism in the Constitution, the main divergence between the Executive and opposition parties over the first municipal elections, is also included in the proposal.

The revision also enables the major independence for the Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), with the nomination of the governor going through the National Assembly, contrary to the present procedure that is an exclusive power of the President of the Republic.

During the press conference, Mihaela Webba reiterated that the institutionalisation of local authorities remains one of the absolute priorities of the party.

