Angola: Zaire - Soyo Gets Field Hospital to Deal With Pandemic

Luanda — A field hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients will be inaugurated Thursday in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, Angop has leant.

The infrastructure, with admission capacity for 40 patients, is part of donation from the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), based in Soyo.

The US ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, is expected to formally hand over the infrastructure to the Angolan government.

During her stay in Zaire province, the US diplomat plans to visit the local historical sites.

The agenda also foresees the donation of boxes of different books to the local Media Library and visit to the place where the future Soyo refinery will be built.

