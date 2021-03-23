Angola: Zaire - Soyo Gets Field Hospital to Deal With Pandemic

22 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A field hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients will be inaugurated Thursday in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, Angop has leant.

The infrastructure, with admission capacity for 40 patients, is part of donation from the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), based in Soyo.

The US ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, is expected to formally hand over the infrastructure to the Angolan government.

During her stay in Zaire province, the US diplomat plans to visit the local historical sites.

The agenda also foresees the donation of boxes of different books to the local Media Library and visit to the place where the future Soyo refinery will be built.

The infrastructure, with admission capacity for 40 patients, is part of donation from the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), based in Soyo.

The US ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, is expected to formally hand over the infrastructure to the Angolan government.

During her stay in Zaire province, the US diplomat plans to visit the local historical sites.

The agenda also foresees the donation of boxes of different books to the local Media Library and visit to the place where the future Soyo refinery will be built.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.