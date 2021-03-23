Gambia: 45 Young Entrepreneurs Train On Fashion Designs

At least 45 young fashion entrepreneurs have recently completed a week long training on fashion designing at Gaye Njorro Skills Center in Brusubi.

The training was organised by International Trade Center (ICT) through its Youth Empowerment projects, Andandorr and She Trades. The training was designed to expose those upcoming fashion entrepreneurs to career path, thereby giving them an opportunity to harness and exploit their given talents.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Anna Wadda from the Ministry of Trade, representing She Trade Project in The Gambia, revealed that it took a while to get a right consultant to conduct the training.

"I really hope that it was very beneficial as you got to learn a lot from it, as we realised at the beginning of the project in terms of fashion, certain things were beat off."

She said that when it comes to making The Gambia a fashion product, it is necessary to bring someone who can work finally with those starchiest to make sure fashion products from the country will be able to compete both nationally and internationally.

"We will do an evaluation of this training like what you being doing going-forward and also some of the gaps you have experience in the training."

Mamadou Diop Diallow, Director General of MO-STYLE expressed delight to be part of the training, saying he has conducted so many trainings but the difference he saw this time makes him happy.

He urged participants to make good use of the knowledge gained from the training to expand more on fashion and also train other people.

Raimund A. Moser, International Trade Center (ITC) representative in The Gambia, said they are very pleased to support such an initiative over the past four years, noting that they have been investing in International Trade Center and the youth empowerment project in different areas.

"We have been looking at the designing aspects and it's quality, partnership and also helping different stakeholders by organising themselves and also market linkages as all these different things need to come together if we want to be successful as an industry in The Gambia."

"In the Gambia we don't have problem with market but the problem we have is product supply as internationally there is higher demand of product but we should make sure we stepping it up with quality and produce the right number of products on time".

Rebecca Oli Jallow, a participant, thanked the organizers for the foresight in convening such an important training meant to equip them with the requisite skills in life.

"We have gained experience in our profession especially in pattern cutting and use of materials during the training."