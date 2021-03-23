Gambia: MOI & UNDP Set to Launch the Prisons Rapid Assessment Report, Others

23 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul, 22nd March 2021- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is set to launch the Prisons Rapid Assessment Report, Photobook and Documentary with the support of UNDP on Wednesday 24th March 2021 from 8:30am to 1pm.

The launching of the report is a step taken by the Ministry of Interior to improve the standards of The Gambia Prisons Service to meet the UN's Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Mandela Rules).

For the past two decades, The Gambia Prisons Service has faced significant challenges. However, several improvements have also been registered including the Rehabilitation of the remand wing in Jeshwang prisons to decongest the mile 2 prisons in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID19 supported by UNDP in collaboration with The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI). A 30-seater bus was also handed over to The Gambia prisons to facilitate the transportation of medical professionals to the prisons.

The Prison Rapid Assessment Report therefore captures both the challenges and opportunities for continued reform of The Gambia Prisons Service.

The Prisons Rapid Assessment Report, Photobook and Documentary provide an evidence-based report which will be utilised to define a plan for the best use of resources, prioritise needs and systematically address challenges and gaps in The Gambia Prisons Service. The Report therefore aims to fully illustrate the need as well as the opportunities for the transformation of The Gambia Prisons Service, so it meets its obligations under international human rights standards.

The event will include a presentation of the key findings of the report and showcase a video documentary of The Gambia Prisons Service. Participants will be drawn from The Government of The Gambia, donors, Civil Society Organizations, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, as well as the media and the public.

Read the original article on The Point.

