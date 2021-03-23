Gambia: Senegalese Allegedly Killed in Bansang

According to our source, a Senegalese was found dead on the street of Bansang, a provincial town in the Central River Region (CRR), with many suspecting foul play.

"I don't know his name but I can say it could have not been a sudden death. May be he was hit by something or attacked by enemies," the source added.

A police source, speaking to Freedom on condition of anonymity, said the dead man has been identified as Modou Selu Jallow, a Senegalese origin of Medina Yero Fula in Casamance, who is believed to be in his late 50s and residing in Bansang in the Central River Region.

Meanwhile, our sources have ruled out any possibility of foul play and investigation is underway to establish the cause of death but the police are treating the matter as 'sudden death' until postmortem proves otherwise.

This medium has tried several ways to get the version of the police public relations officer but to no avail. PRO Lamin Njie said he was not aware of the incident but would confirm from the Station Officer (SO) in Bansang.