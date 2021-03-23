Gambia: Senegalese Allegedly Killed in Bansang

23 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

According to our source, a Senegalese was found dead on the street of Bansang, a provincial town in the Central River Region (CRR), with many suspecting foul play.

"I don't know his name but I can say it could have not been a sudden death. May be he was hit by something or attacked by enemies," the source added.

A police source, speaking to Freedom on condition of anonymity, said the dead man has been identified as Modou Selu Jallow, a Senegalese origin of Medina Yero Fula in Casamance, who is believed to be in his late 50s and residing in Bansang in the Central River Region.

Meanwhile, our sources have ruled out any possibility of foul play and investigation is underway to establish the cause of death but the police are treating the matter as 'sudden death' until postmortem proves otherwise.

This medium has tried several ways to get the version of the police public relations officer but to no avail. PRO Lamin Njie said he was not aware of the incident but would confirm from the Station Officer (SO) in Bansang.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Mourners Line Up on Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.