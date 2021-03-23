Gambia: Musa Yalli Batchilly to Open Defence

Musa Yalli Batchilly, secretary general and leader of the Gambia Action Party, (GAP), will open his defence on the 6th April, 2021, before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court. This followed the announcement of the closure of the prosecution's case by Superintendent Manga.

He has been charged with obtaining money by false pretence and fraud which he vehemently denied. The prosecution has so far called some witnesses to prove their case. At the end of their testimonies, Lawyer Kijera, who is representing the accused, cross-examined them to challenge, discredit and contradict them.

It is now the turn of Musa Yalli Batchilly to tell the court what transpired between him and the complainant, Fatoumata Baye-Saine. He is to convince the court not to convict him with the help of his lawyer.

Prosecutors alleged that sometime in the year 2019, at Manjai Kunda and diverse places within the jurisdiction of the court, in the Republic of The Gambia, with intent to defraud and by false pretence, he induced Fatoumata Baye-Saine to deliver to him the sum of 6,000,000 CFA, equivalent to D504,000 under the pretext that he legally owns a compound measuring 15m X 25m, situated at Batokunku on offer for sale, which pretext was false.

It was also alleged that with intent to defraud and by false pretence, he induced Fatoumata Baye-Saine to deliver to him the sum of 6,000,000 CFA, equivalent to D504,000 under the pretext that he legally owns a compound measuring 15m X 25m, situated at Batokunku; concealing the fact that the compound he purported to sell does not belong to him.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of D500,000 with one Gambian surety with a title deed who should swear to an affidavit of means.

When the case was called on the 18th March, 2021, Superintendent Manga announced his representation for the Inspector General of Police, assisted by Inspector Inna Jallow, Sub-Inspector Jammeh and Warrant First Class 2231 Gibba.

Lawyer Kijera, who is representing the accused, was not present in court. The accused then informed the court that his lawyer was on his way to the court from Brikama. The case was delayed for fifteen minutes. When it resumed, the accused informed the court that he had spoken to his lawyer who had told him that he should tell the court that he is to open his defence.