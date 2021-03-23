Gambia: Yanks Maintains Discussing Only Nov 11 Abortive Coup With Kanji

Yankuba Touray, a former junta member and minister of Local Government and Lands, said all his calls with Alagie Kanyi only centred on discussing the 11th November 1994 abortive coup and not the murder of Koro Ceesay.

The former military captain is standing trial on single murder charge in which he is accused of causing the dead of ex-minister of Finance, Ousman Koro Ceesay. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Touray has already given his evidence-in-chief and he is under cross-examination by State Counsel Kimbeng T. Tah.

Touray denied that he called Alagie Kanyi purposefully to convince him not testify about the whereabouts of Koro Ceesay.

"The only reason you called Kanyi was to convince him not to testify to the TRRC about the whereabouts of Koro Ceesay," Tah told Touray.

"No. Because during the trial before Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay, (Alagie Kanyi) said I did not tell him or convince him not to testify before the TRRC," Touray responded.

"I am putting it to you that you wouldn't have sought the intervention of Fatou Jahumpa Ceesay," Tah put to Touray.

"Fatou Jahumpa did not intervene," Touray reacted.

Tah said: "I am putting it to you that the only reason you called Ensa Mendy was to intervene with his potential testimony on the murder of Koro Ceesay,".

"No. When I called Ensa Mendy, he was not identified as a witness to the TRRC and I did not discuss anything relating to the murder of Koro Ceesay with Ensa Mendy, Alagie Kanyi or any of my orderlies. Our discussions were just based on the November 11 abortive coup," Touray insisted.

"Mr. Touray, why did you choose not to testify first in Defence," Tah asked.

Yankuba Touray: I did not choose not to testify first because I was not called upon to do so.

Tah: At the time of the alleged murder, did you hear any rumour of the council members' involvement in the alleged murder including yourself?

Yankuba Touray: Yes.

Tah: Did you ever come out publicly to discrete this serious rumour?

Yankuba Touray: The Office of the Chairman did.

Tah: Between that; the alleged statement released by the Office of the then Chairman and the launch of the TRRC, will I be correct in saying this rumour subsisted and in fact, your personal involvement and that of your residence was key part of the rumour?

Yankuba Touray: No. I cannot remember people mentioning my residence. But the TRRC hearing, I heard a TRRC witness saying it happened at my residence and my personal involvement which was said by Alagie Kanyi.

Tah: Did you ever make any public statements?

Yankuba Touray: No, because none of the rumours is directed to me personally.

Tah: As a professional soldier and a former officer, can you help us understand the concept of change of shift in military operations?

Yankuba Touray: When a shift completes its duties another shift comes and takes over from them. The two commanders of both shifts will sign the duty book and all arms, ammunition and the men under the commander (of the outgoing shift) are accounted for. The new shift starts duties

Tah: Does this happen at all levels?

Yankuba Touray: It is a standard operating procedure.

The case was adjourns.