Gambia: IEC Announces May 29 As Voter Registration Date

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that it will conduct a general registration of voters from 29 May 2021 to 11 July 2021.

The registration according to IEC, will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The press release signed by IEC Chairman Alieu Momarr Njie states all claimants at the time of registration must provide one of the following Gambian documents: a birth certificate, Gambian passport, National Identity Card, or a document certified by the district Seyfo or an Alkalo of the village of birth of the applicant stating the applicant was born in the district or village.

It added that all claimants must have or will have attained the age of eighteen years by 4 December 2021, and must not be disqualified or disentitled from being registered or voting under any law.

The general voter registration is in accordance with section 14 of the Election Act.