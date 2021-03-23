Cameroon: Peacekeeping - Cameroon Presents Strides Thus Far

This was during the 987th meeting at the ministerial level of the AU Peace and Security Council on March 22, 2021.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella has outlined government's efforts at preserving pecan in Cameroon and the continent. This was during the 987th meeting at the ministerial level of the AU Peace and Security Council on March 22, 2021 held by videoconference under the theme, "Women, Peace, Culture and the Inclusion of Gender in Africa." Deliberations during the meeting were moderated by Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya and PSC Chairperson for March 2021.

In his declaration, Minister Mbella Mbella said as part of peacekeeping, the government is striving towards further training and positioning of the Cameroonian woman in the fields. "In this light, the women were deployed, and still continue to be, for missions all over the continent and the world," he noted. The Minister further stated that an inclusive gender approach for the consolidation of peace is implemented in Cameroon under the directives of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. "As concerns the inclusion of women in the prevention of conflicts and fights against violent extremism, the government has amongst other actions intensified fight against gender-based violence, the training of young female peace ambassadors, and the empowerment of the defence and peacekeeping forces," Minister Mbella Mbella stated.

On the girl child in particular, the Minister said government has put in place an assistance policy to better enable them fight discrimination and any form of violence. Amongst other initiatives, the Minister said government has created a Centre for the Promotion of Women and the Family with the objective of making the woman more autonomous.

Minister Mbella Mbella concluded his statement by proposing some solutions to the challenges on finding lasting peace on the continent. "There is need for member States to beef up and refocus their development policies on education and women's empowerment, in a bid to curb conflicts while promoting sustainable peace and development, being in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063;" he proposed. He added that there is an urgent need to study possibilities of dedicating part of the Peace Fund to the protection of women in times of conflict.