Cameroon: After Fire Incident - High Mark of Solidarity for PWD

23 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

At press time on monday, the President of the Bamenda-based club revealed that a financial mobilisation ongoing for the football outfit had raised about FCFA 55 million.

Cameroon's Elite One defending Champions, PWD Social Club of Bamenda is currently getting support from across the board after a fire incident which burnt its bus to ashes in the wee hours of Friday March 19, 2021. The squad was en route to Yaounde to play their Day three fixture of the ongoing Elite One Championship against Dragon FC.

According to a statement from the club, the entire 30-seater bus said to have been purchased only last year was consumed by flames alongside some of the team's equipment but with no major casualty in terms of human life. The match against Dragon was postponed and according to Club President, Pascal Abunde, the players were given a short break.

Touched by the state of affairs, Anglophone elite spearheaded by Minister Felix Mbayu and other fans kicked off a solidarity move to raise funds for the purchase a new bus and other club materials lost during the disaster. The target, according to the Club President, was 40 million but the commitment of stakeholders torpedoed this amount to about FCFA 55 million several hours after the initiative. Club President, Pascal Abunde, indicated that he is impressed with the outcome and that the original objective of the solidarity move has not changed. "This shows the power of football in bringing people together and promoting peace," he stated. As the move unfolds, Pascal Abunde revealed that players will resume trainings today, March 23, 2021 ahead of other fixtures of the Elite One Championship.

