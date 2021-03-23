Ethiopia: 36 Civic Organizations to Observe General Elections

23 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA- The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that 36 local civic organizations were selected out of 111 applicants to observe the upcoming sixth general elections.

As to the information obtained from the board, the organizations were selected in line with Ethiopia's electoral policy and after the assessment of the implementation capacity of the organizations. Hence, over 134,000 members of the stated organizations will be tasked to observe the election.

NEBE stated that trainings in areas including election observation approaches, observer's recruitment planning and training plan have been provided to the organizations with a view to enhancing their entrusted responsibility. The board would also offer continuous awareness creation programs and capacity building trainings to each organization.

NEBE also urged all the selected organizations to present their observation strategy.

Of the selected organization, some eight civic organizations working on women, seven are members of the umbrella Federation of Ethiopian National association of People with Disabilities and one organization tasked on internal displaced people, it was stated.

Ethiopian Civil Society Network, which comprises 173 civic organizations is also included in the NEBE list.

