Ethiopia: Mofa Says U.S. Delegation Holds Constructive Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA: - The U.S. high-level delegation led by Senator Chris Coons held constructive dialogue with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said that the Ethiopian side has provided ample information for the U.S. delegation on current issues including the law enforcement operation in Tigray State with a view to avoiding fake stories and blind judgment .

The delegation is also being informed on the underlying factor for the law enforcement campaign and government's noble involvement in humanitarian response and rehabilitation of the state.

Demeke reportedly called on the U.S. government to exert diplomatic pressure on Sudan to refrain from its provocation and withdrew from the occupied Ethiopian territories. The foreign minister also affirmed Ethiopia's strong stance to pursue the Trilateral GERD Talks under the auspices of the African Union.

Senator Chris Coons said on his part that Ethiopia is a key partner of the U.S. in East Africa, adding that his government is 'concerned' about any adverse situations in the country. He also called for the strengthening of humanitarian assistance being carried out in Tigray.

The delegation, led by Senator Chris Coons is the first high-level U.S. delegation to Ethiopia since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

The Ethiopian Herald 23 March 2021