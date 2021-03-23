Ethiopia: Premier Calls On Africans to Step Up Digital Economy Efforts

ADDIS ABABA-- All African countries have to work on enhancing digital economy in a bid to reinforce regional integration, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D).

Addressing the 53rd session of Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) , the premier yesterday said that every African country must capitalize on green initiative, accelerate digital transformation and foster climate change resilience to boost up the ongoing regional integration across the continent.

Digital innovations need to respond to the livelihood demands and prosperity aspiration of the growing youth in the continent. There is no doubt Africa will over time be a vital linchpin to the global economy. However, it must do all things in a prompt manner to fuel its chance of succes

According to the Premier, the digital economy is both the sources of growth and a key competitive enabler of other productive sector. The good news is that this is an area where the private sector is keen on investing with a view to creating the enabling environment.

" In Ethiopia, we have identified four fundamental building blocks for digital economy- the establishment of a national ID, building payment platform that works across strengthen the e-government application and finally enabling e-commerce.

These are supported by reforms in energy and telecom sectors. We are also investing in digital skill, artificial intelligence and cyber security and started registering remarkable outcomes."

All Of Ethiopia's industrial parks were designed and constructed in strict compliance with environmental safety and protection standards as eco-friendly and green industrial parks, he noted.

The Ethiopian Herald 23 March 2021