Ethiopia: Hfhe Project Assists Destitute People Livelihood

ADDIS ABABA- Habitat for Humanity Ethiopia (HFHE) has handed over completed houses and WASH facilities to vulnerable families in Addis Ababa yesterday which worth of a half million USD.

HFHE is assisting the destitute people with aim to enhancing the livelihood and creating healthy environment, HFHE's National Director, Dereje Adugna said.

Accordingly, HFHE has handed over new homes, new communal and public toilet, communal kitchens, school toilet and sewer lines and water meter tapes constructed during the last one year through Slum Upgrading project which benefits over 6,100 families or 31,000 individuals.

The handed over components have paramount role in enhancing the livelihood of vulnerable and low-income communities. Before the construction of these things the families were lived in deteriorated houses without kitchens, toilet and proper sanitation facilities which exposed them to health and safety risks, he stated.

HFHE started families move to decent houses, get access to safe water and improved sanitation. Student stated to use clean water and separate toilet for male and female he said adding that, HFHE provided awareness raising training for nearly 4 thousand individuals.

Lemelem GebreEgzeaber resident Addis Ababa, Lideta Sub City, Addis Ababa, Woreda 05 and beneficiary of the HFHE project. She said that "My house was very substandard and deteriorated before HFHE assisting my family.

She said "we are three families, my husband, me and our son". Now HFHE built standard house and handover it. Now I have no housing problem but concerned bodies have to rebuild our toilet.

Lideta Sub City, Addis Ababa 05 Woreda Deputy Administer, Dereje Deribssa said that in the woreda there is housing problem widely. HFHE has addressed and solved some vulnerable families housing and other difficulties.

Dereje who is also Head of 05 Woreda Peace and Security Bureau ascribed that "still hosing and other problem is available in the city. Hence, he has called and promised to work to address the problems in the coming three year plan with concerned bodies.

The Ethiopian Herald 23 March 2021