Ethiopia: Hfhe Project Assists Destitute People Livelihood

23 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

ADDIS ABABA- Habitat for Humanity Ethiopia (HFHE) has handed over completed houses and WASH facilities to vulnerable families in Addis Ababa yesterday which worth of a half million USD.

HFHE is assisting the destitute people with aim to enhancing the livelihood and creating healthy environment, HFHE's National Director, Dereje Adugna said.

Accordingly, HFHE has handed over new homes, new communal and public toilet, communal kitchens, school toilet and sewer lines and water meter tapes constructed during the last one year through Slum Upgrading project which benefits over 6,100 families or 31,000 individuals.

The handed over components have paramount role in enhancing the livelihood of vulnerable and low-income communities. Before the construction of these things the families were lived in deteriorated houses without kitchens, toilet and proper sanitation facilities which exposed them to health and safety risks, he stated.

HFHE started families move to decent houses, get access to safe water and improved sanitation. Student stated to use clean water and separate toilet for male and female he said adding that, HFHE provided awareness raising training for nearly 4 thousand individuals.

Lemelem GebreEgzeaber resident Addis Ababa, Lideta Sub City, Addis Ababa, Woreda 05 and beneficiary of the HFHE project. She said that "My house was very substandard and deteriorated before HFHE assisting my family.

She said "we are three families, my husband, me and our son". Now HFHE built standard house and handover it. Now I have no housing problem but concerned bodies have to rebuild our toilet.

Lideta Sub City, Addis Ababa 05 Woreda Deputy Administer, Dereje Deribssa said that in the woreda there is housing problem widely. HFHE has addressed and solved some vulnerable families housing and other difficulties.

Dereje who is also Head of 05 Woreda Peace and Security Bureau ascribed that "still hosing and other problem is available in the city. Hence, he has called and promised to work to address the problems in the coming three year plan with concerned bodies.

The Ethiopian Herald 23 March 2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.