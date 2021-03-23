Nigeria: NASU Commences Three-Day Protest Over Bill On 65 Years Retirement Age

23 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Hammed Shittu

Abuja — The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) yesterday commenced a three-day nationwide protest in a bid to compel the federal government to include non-teaching staff in primary and post primary schools in the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill (2021).

The bill, which would soon be transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment into law, allows teaching staff of primary and secondary schools in the country to retire at the age 65 instead of 60 years as provided in their existing scheme of service.

The bill also seeks to extend the years of service to 40 years from the current 35 years as well as special salary scale and enhanced allowances.

However, the federal government had excluded the non-teaching staff from the planned legislation.

President Muhammadu Buhari, during the celebration of Teachers' Day in 2020, had announced the new incentives for teachers in public basic and secondary schools in Nigeria.

Addressing the protest at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday, the NASU Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council Chairman, Adebola Bamidele, said since the announcement by President Buhari, the non-teaching staff have been pushing for their inclusion in the new condition of service.

He said: "But it appears the federal government has forgotten us. We have been making efforts to see that the president also includes non-teaching staff in the scheme of things. But now a bill is about to be passed to the National Assembly for consideration, and that is why we considered that we have to come out and make our demands known to the federal government and National Assembly.

"Already, a letter has been sent by the leadership of NASU to the National Assembly and the ministers. So, we are only here to hold this sensitisation rally."

Bamidele explained that non-teaching staff members deserve to be included in the new condition of service, as they are the engine room in schools.

According to him the federal government should include the non-teaching staff in the approved Special Teacher Pension Scheme to guarantee better welfare for them in retirement and also extend their retirement age to 65 years and length of service to 40 years.

He said: "The non-teaching staff in the basic and post primary schools possess requisite certificates and complement the teaching staff. Therefore, our interest should be accommodated by the government in the ongoing reform."

The union, therefore, urged the federal and state governments to put an end to what it described as discriminatory industrial relations practices against the non-teaching staff in the primary and post primary schools system.

On his part, the Chairman of Abuja NASU branch (the FCT Universal Basic Education Board), Andrew Zakari, said: "We see the step as divisive, discriminatory and unhealthy for the system because we work in the same environment. We are the ones that compliment what the teachers do."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Mourners Line Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.