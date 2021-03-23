Nigeria: 2023 - APC Inaugurates Contact/Strategy Committee Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be preparing for Post-President Muhammadu Buhari's era with the inauguration of 61-member Contact/Strategy Committee for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

The members of the committee included 12 governors, as well as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The National Secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoehede, in a statement issued yesterday said the Governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Abubakr Badaru will chair the 61-member Committee.

He said: "The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mr. Mai Mala Buni has approved the constitution of a high-powered 61-member Contact/Strategy Committee for the APC.

"This is part of ongoing efforts by the CECPC to rebuild and reposition our great party."

Akpanudoehede noted that the high-powered committee would be inaugurated by Buni on today (Tuesday) by 2:00pm at the party's Secretariat in Abuja.

Members of the committee are: Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Gombe State Governor, Mr. Inuwa Yahaya, Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule.

Others are: Governor of Kastina State, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari; his Plateau State counterpart, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, among others.