Nigeria: Suspend Bill On Hijab, CAN Tells National Assembly

23 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the National Assembly to suspend a bill before the House of Representatives seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in schools.

CAN said the bill is ill-timed and uncalled for.

"The bill titled "Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2021" is seeking to provide a mechanism for enforcing certain provisions of the Constitution and other international laws that recognise the right of female to adorn hijab in public and private establishments in Nigeria.

CAN, in a statement by its General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Daramola said: "We wonder what the sponsors of the Bill seek to gain from it other than to compound the security problem and the wearing of hijab in public and Christian schools.

"To what extent does this controversial bill seek to promote peace, order and good governance? Has dress code become part of the Exclusive Legislative List?

"While the citizens are expecting the National Assembly to make laws that will address the lopsided appointments, insecurity, unemployment and economic predicament, our lawmakers are interested in making laws that seek to promote one religion. This is totally unacceptable in a country with multiple religions".

