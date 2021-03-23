Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap LG Staff in Ekiti

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a staff of the Ado Local Government, Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi, and took her to unknown destination.

Funmilola is the wife of the late Surveyor-General of Ekiti State, Mr. Felix Oladapo Osalusi, who died barely a year ago.

Explaining how the incident happened, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, ASP. Sunday Abutu, said that the woman was abducted yesterday by three gun wielding men.

Abutu added that the incident occurred at Mrs. Osalusi's residence located behind the office of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti metropolis.

He said the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the evening when the woman was said to have been tricked out of the gate by the abductors who silently ferried her away in their car.

He said: "The armed men numbering three were said to have knocked the gate of the victim's residence and tricked her outside.

"She was said to have come out of the gate to ascertain the identities of the guests and as she did that, the gunmen were said to have quietly took her away in their vehicle."

Abutu said that the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, had deployed detectives to suspected bushes where the woman was taken to rescue her out of the kidnappers' den.

He added that the policemen would work with operatives of the Amotekun corps, local hunters, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and other stakeholders to rescue the widow from the captivity.

The police spokesman urged the members of the public to oblige the police with veracious information that could help in rescuing the woman.