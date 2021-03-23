Sudan's Economic Alliance Forces Demand Govt, Military Companies Designated 'Public Funds'

23 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Economic Alliance Forces demand that government, military, security, and 'grey' companies be included in the jurisdiction of public funds and not privatised. The recently formed alliance of the Resistance Committees, Revolutionary Forces, and the Committees of the First Economic Conference, called in a press conference in Khartoum on Sunday in Khartoum to confirm the mandate of the state and the public treasury over public funds.

They noted the importance of imposing specific taxes on telecommunications companies, and stressed the speedy recovery of property, money, real estate, and stolen assets.

They stressed the necessity of implementing the expatriate plan called the initiative of the supporters of the Central Bank of Sudan and the National Investment Fund on the basis of opening accounts in foreign currencies.

In the context, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok stressed yesterday during an address at the beginning of the comprehensive national agricultural conference organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, that among the most important goals and objectives of the government of the transitional period are rapid economic interventions, carrying out reforms and mitigating their effects on citizens.

He referred to a strategic vision aimed at structural economic transformation related to industrialization and value chains linked in turn to the country's natural resources.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Mourners Line Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Congo-Brazzaville's Main Opposition Candidate Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.