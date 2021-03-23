Sudanese Doctors On Strike in Kadugli After Kidnappings and Attacks

23 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — Doctors and staff at Kadugli Hospital, in the capital of South Kordofan, went on strike yesterday to protest against the deteriorating security situation in the city after staff members were kidnapped and an ambulance was attacked.

The strike was organised after an ambulance was shot at with live bullets in the Hajar El Muk neighbourhood and medical personal were threatened and kidnapped from the hospital, the roads, and their homes.

According to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health, Kadugli Hospital, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Monday, the kidnappers demanded a ransom.

According to the statement, weapons were held in front of the faces of doctors and bullets were fired after which some doctors fled the scene and work was suspended.

The organisations condemned the repeated attacks and called for the arrest of the criminals and bandits and to bring them to justice. The statement also demanded that armed groups be disbanded and that they be stripped of their weapons and equipment.

Residents of Kadugli have been complaining about rampant insecurity in the town and its surroundings for months, which has affected up to 4,000 people.

In January, hundreds of people participated in a demonstration in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, to protest against the deteriorating security situation in the state after the recent increase in violent crimes, including incidents of robbery, killing, and looting.

The wali (governor) of South Kordofan, Hamid El Bashir, imposed a number of measures in Kadugli in January in an attempt to contain violent incidents in the town but violence is still prevalent in the state.

