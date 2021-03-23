Sudan: PM Briefed On Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout in Sudan

Khartoum / El Fasher / El Gezira — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been briefed by Health Minister Omar El Najeeb on the overall health situation in Sudan regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the progress in the national immunisation campaign at his office in Khartoum today.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that during the briefing to the PM, El Najeeb underscored that cases of infection have increased over the past days as the Ministry' statistics show.

He attributed the increase to opening of schools and universities , disclosing that the situation would remain under continuous assessment.

El Najeeb affirmed that his ministry would work for increase the admission capacity for isolation and heath care centres and supply them with medicine and equipment.

On National Vaccination Campaign, Dr El Najeeb said that he briefed the Prime Minister on administrative arrangements made between the High Committee for Health Emergency , technical committees in the Ministry and health partners , UNICEF and WHO , disclosing that a weekly report about progress of the campaign would be presented to the Prime Minister.

North Darfur

The Technical Committee for Health Emergencies in North Darfur expressed its concern yesterday about the emergence of one case of COVID-19 at a private school in El Fasher, which led to an increase in the number of suspected cases of the pandemic within one week to 30 cases, 14 of which are confirmed cases, and two deaths.

Yesterday, the committee's weekly monitoring report revealed that the total number of cases that were isolated to receive treatment and health services in the main isolation centre reached nine cases, while two were kept in home isolation.

El Gezira

El Gezira state announced the start of vaccination against Corona in a locality in Madani locality next Friday and the rest of the localities on Sunday.

Kamel El Fadhel, Director of the State's Immunisation Department, confirmed the safety of the vaccine, injection, preservation and cooling guarantees, and the method of dosing injection.

He referred to the operational plan for vaccination by inventorying institutions, training teams, providing and distributing supplies, and identifying vaccination sites.

Hanadi al-Rasheed Abu Shawarib, Director of the General Emergency Department in the state, revealed that the second wave of corona in the state from 22 October 2020 until 21 March, recorded 10,160 deaths and 258 deaths, an increase of 22 per cent over the first wave.