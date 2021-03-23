Mozambique: Covid-19 - New Daily Cases Fall to Below 100

Maputo — For the first time this year, the number of new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease diagnosed in Mozambique over a 24 hour period has fallen to below 100, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, announced at a Maputo press conference on Monday.

She said that on Monday, exactly a year after the first case of the disease was identified in Mozambique, 94 cases of Covid-19 were reported. This was the first time the number of new daily cases had dipped below 100 since 29 December, when 62 cases were reported. The total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique now stands at 66,306.

Since the start of the pandemic, 466,296 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 898 of them in the previous 24 hours. Hence Monday's positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 10.5 per cent, almost two per cent lower than the 12.3 per cent rate reported on Sunday.

The lowest rate recorded this year was 6.3 per cent on 5 January. The rate soared through late January and all of February, occasionally reaching well over 30 per cent. But this month the rate has only reached 20 per cent on two days, and never as much as 25 per cent.

Matsinhe said that, of the cases reported on Monday, 90 were Mozambican, and four were foreigners. She did not give their nationalities. 55 were men or boys and 39 were women or girls. Eight were children under the age of 15, and 10 were over 65 years old. No age information was available for two cases.

32 of the new cases were from Nampula, 30 from Maputo city, 15 from Gaza, six from Cabo Delgado, six from Sofala, four from Maputo province and one from Inhambane. No tests were reported from Zambezia or Manica, and of the tests held in Niassa and Tete, none were positive for the coronavirus.

Over the same 24 hour period, 11 Covid-19 patents were discharged from hospital (five in Maputo, four in Sofala and two in Matola), and nine new cases were admitted (eight in Maputo and one in Matola).

As of Monday, 125 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 128 on Sunday). The great majority - 85 (68 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also 12 in Zambezia, 10 in Nampula, six in Sofala, six in Matola, four in Inhambane, one in Gaza, and one in Tete. The Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Manica remained empty,

Matsinhe said that 84 of those hospitalised are men and 41 are women. 55 are over 60 years old and 33 are aged between 45 and 59. The clinical condition of 65 of the patients is described as "moderate", but 51 are seriously ill and nine are in a critical state. 99 of the patients are receiving supplementary oxygen and nine are on ventilators in intensive care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matsinhe also announced that a further 199 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 on Monday (143 in Sofala, 46 in Zambezia and ten in Inhambane). This brings the full number of recoveries to 52,882, or 79.8 per cent of all those in Mozambique diagnosed with Covid-19.

Only one Covid-19 death was reported on Monday - a 71 year old Mozambican woman who died in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 747.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen to 12,673 (down from 12,779 on Sunday), The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 9.037 (71.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,953; Sofala, 370; Nampula, 286; Zambezia, 224; Niassa, 224; Inhambane, 214; Tete, 129; Gaza, 97; Cabo Delgado, 79; and Manica, 60.