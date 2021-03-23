Mozambique: Electronic Sealing System Reaches Over 55,000 Loads

Maputo — The programme of electronic sealing and screening of cargo in transit, run by the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT), underway since December 2020, has reached 55,780 traffic loads across the country.

Under the programme, formally launched on Sunday in the central Port of Beira, after the pilot phase which ran from December 2020, 21,152 of the sealed units are container cargo, 16,184 are units of bulk freight and 18,444 are liquid cargoes.

The programme comes as an answer to the increasing burden of declarations for pending goods in transit, which compelled the AT to make urgent and sweeping changes in the legislation and procedures and in tightening fiscal control.

AT chairperson Amelia Muendane said the move will prevent the diversion of transit merchandise to domestic consumption, without paying taxes and duties. It is intended to ensure effective collection of taxes and fees on imported products.

"The electronic sealing and screening of traffic loads is an important tool for the AT. Muendane said. "It will enable the screening of cargo in record time, and thus ensure full control over any sort of illegal activity."

Between 2013 and 2019, Mozambique recorded nearly 104.291 pending declarations on the transit regime, amounting to 67 million meticais (about 930,000 US dollars) of taxation, representing seven per cent of Total Revenue. She said the central region recorded the largest volume of declarations.

The volume of transit merchandise in the Port of Beira increased by 68 per cent between 1997 and 2019. Of the total transit cargo handled by Beira, 42.2 per cent went to Malawi; 36.6 per cent to Zimbabwe and 19.7 per cent to Zambia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the pilot phase of the programme, said Muendane, the electronic sealing system unveiled some smuggling cases, where the offenders claimed the goods were in transit, but they eventually sold them in Mozambique.

She added that the programme has made it possible to draw an overall picture of the number of vehicles on the main transit routes; to reconcile transit procedures from the entry to the exit point; and to comply with customs procedures for transit merchandise.

"In Beira, some people would import merchandise and store it in warehouses. Afterward, they would issue cargo transit declarations to justify its exit or request a change of regime to justify sale of the goods domestically,", she added.

Besides the sealing of transit cargo, under the programme, the Tax Authority will inspect cargo in circulation internally and for that purpose 11 provincial units will be set up and 28 check points, 10 in the country's central region and 12 in the north.