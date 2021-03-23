Mozambique: - Partners Grant 49 Million Euros for Water and Sanitarion Programmes

Maputo — The Mozambican government will receive over 49 million Euros (about 58 million US dollars) from Holland and from the Italian Development Cooperation Agency (AICS) which will be used for institutional capacity building at the Water and Sanitation Infrastructure Administration (AIAS) and to improve municipal sanitation services.

The Ministry of Public Works, the Maputo Municipality, and representatives of the Dutch government and of AICS signed on Monday in Maputo two agreements covering these areas.

Addressing the participants, the Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine, said there could not have been a better way to mark World Water Day.

"The agreement we signed with Holland is intended to build capacity for AIAS, and to support the operators of water supply systems, whereas the one signed with Maputo Municipality is intended to improve the municipal sanitation services, based on performance," Machatine said.

He pointed out that the government is committed to reaching, by 2024, a 90 per cent clean water supply coverage in urban areas and 70 per cent in the rural areas, under the Action Plan designed for the implementation of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It also envisages an increase to 80 per cent of sanitation services in the urban areas and 55 per cent in the rural areas.

"In Mozambique, over 64 per cent of the population still has no access to drinking water. That is why women and girls, mostly in the rural areas. spend more than 30 minutes in a single trip to fetch water," he said.

Despite the challenging situation, over the last few years Mozambique has made tremendous efforts to reverse the current scenario, through the promotion of better access to water, sanitation and hygiene, said Machatine.

He added that the government acknowledges the importance of water supply and adequate sanitation to the reduction of infant mortality and of contagious diseases, to gender equality, and to ensuring the presence of children at schools.

In order to complement these actions and boost water access programmes, the government, he added, in 2018 adopted the "Water for Life Programme" (PRAVIDA). This is now under way across the country and has made a meaningful impact on the lives of many Mozambicans.

Under the programme, 29 water storage dams and eight reservoirs; 60 water supply systems; 80 scattered boreholes and over 24,000 connections have been carried out. Pravida has benefitted over one million people with safe water supply infrastructure and sanitation.

The achievement has raised water supply coverage in 2020 to 62 per cent compared to 55 per cent in 2018. Sanitation coverage reached 40 per cent compared to 36.9 per cent in the same period.