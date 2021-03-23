Mozambique: Nyusi Wants Civic Service Providers in Humanitarian Assistance

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday declared that Civic Service providers must participate in humanitarian assistance to those displaced from their homes by terrorist attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Nyusi, who chaired the closing ceremony of the eighth civic service training course for service providers, in the Cabo Delgado district of Montepuez, said the civic service must play a vital role in efforts to rebuild the social and economic infrastructures destroyed by terrorists and by the gunmen of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" in Manica and Sofala provinces.

The Civic Service was set up as an alternative to military service to absorb some of the young Mozambicans who cannot be recruited into the armed forces.

"There are certain areas of our territory where the population has left, but there are ruined infrastructures there which must be rebuilt, and we depend on these service providers, as they are very well trained to accomplish this type of mission," Nyusi said.

Addressing the 574 men and women who graduated from the course, the President said they should also play a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge, which will assist the population to boost agricultural production and productivity, especially in the areas where the civic service already exists including those affected by military instability.

The graduates, he said, must also make a contribution to the recently launched Action Plan for literacy, which is intended to speed up the fight against illiteracy across the country.

Nyusi pointed out that the graduates will be sent to several civic service units and they will be distributed according to the country's interest, their vocation and the needs of the institution. They will be trained in professional fields such as agriculture, agribusiness, vehicle maintenance, electricity, building, cooking, and food processing, among others.

Nyusi recommended that the new graduates should always be open to learning from the other production units and ensure the fulfilment of their agenda within the given time frame.

"Beware of the attempts to lure you into the ranks of the enemy", he said. "The patriotic values you received should serve to warn others against those who want to destroy the achievements of Mozambicans."

Since its creation 12 years ago, the civic service has set up production units in Unango in the northern province of Niassa where beans are grown, and another in Namialo (Nampula) where pigeon peas and cashew nuts are produced. In Angonia and Tsangano districts in Tete maize is grown; while in Chokwe, in Gaza province, the civic service grows rice and vegetables.