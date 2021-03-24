Congo-Brazzaville: Denis Sassou Nguesso Sweeps to Victory in Congo's Presidential Elections

The seven candidtates in the March 2021 election : Denis Sassou N’Guesso, Joseph Kignoumbi Kia-Mboungou, Anguios-Nganguia Engambé, Mathias Dzon, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, Albert Oniangué, Dave Uphrem Mafoula

Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected as president of the Republic of Congo.

The 77-year-old gained more than 88 percent of the vote, official results showed on Tuesday.

His closest rival, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas received less than 8 percent. Kolelas died hours after the polls closed while he was being evacuated to France to be treated for Covid-19.

Sassou, a former paratrooper, took power in 1979. He lost Congo's first multi-party elections in 1992 but returned to office in 1997 after a civil war.

He changed the constitution in 2015 so that he would not be barred from standing for re-election the following year.

Congo's economy has been in crisis since 2014 when oil prices collapsed. That led the country's external debt - much of it owed to private oil traders - to soar to more than 100 percent of gross domestic product.

The coronavirus pandemic and a drop in oil prices last year made matters worse. The economy contracted by more than 8 percent in 2020 and is expected to grow by less than 1 percent this year.