Kenya/Egypt: You Can Beat Egypt, Legend Oduor Tells Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars legend Austin Oduor Tuesday challenged the current squad to have confidence ahead of Thursday's must-win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Egypt.

The Group G match will be held behind closed doors at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi from 7pm.

The Pharaohs of Egypt, who include Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's midfielder Mohamed Elneny, are expected in the country Tuesday night.

Harambee Stars' chances of making an immediate return to the continental showpiece are minimal as they sit third in the pool on three points, five behind leaders Egypt and Comoros with two matches to go.

To qualify, coach Jacob Mulee's side must beat Egypt and Togo away in Lome on Monday, and hope that either the former or Comoros lose all their remaining matches. The top two teams in the Group will qualify for the finals set for next year in Cameroon.

Recounting the 1987 All African Games held in Nairobi where Harambee Stars lost by a solitary goal to Egypt in the finals, Oduor, nicknamed "Makamu", singled out self-belief as the drive that was behind that impressive performance.

"The individual belief is very important in life because it makes one give their best in whatever they do. The players given the chance must individually believe that they can deal with whatever comes their way. They should then agree to play as a team and follow the coach's instructions," said the 58-year-old, who is the father of Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

He called on the local-based players to prove their worth in the two matches if selected.

"If they (local-based players) are given the responsibility, they should use it to show that they are better. There is no big difference between them and the foreign-based players," said Oduor.

In the two matches, coach Mulee will miss the services of Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito and defender Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden) due to injuries.

Kapaito, who had hoped to make his debut in the two assignments, picked up a hamstring injury in camp. Okumu, who was yet to report to camp, suffered an injury while turning out for his side IF Elfsborg.

But Mulee said there is no cause of alarm, noting that there are many players who can fill the positions.

"We are going to miss the services of the two players and of course it leaves a gap, but we still have able replacements. I am happy we have the top defender in East and Central Africa (Joash Onyango), so he will pair up with one of the young players. It is a kind of a new central defence for us," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Star striker Michael Olunga, who will captain the team in the two assignments, said they are ready for the task.

"Everybody knows what kind of team Egypt is. We expect a good game and I believe the players who have been called into camp are capable and we will give a good fight," said Olunga, who turns out for Al-Duhail in Qatar.

On Tuesday, the team was treated to a luncheon by their motivational partner - Odibets.

The gaming firm boosted the national's team preparation for the two matches with a Sh 2.5million donation. This was in addition to the Sh5 million that they gave out on March 8.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa said that they had paid all the allowances to the players for the three weeks they were in camp and that they will fly in a private jet on Saturday ahead of the clash against Togo on Monday.